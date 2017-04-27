Shades Valley Rotary Holds annual auction, dinner to benefit Botanical Gardens

× 1 of 2 Expand By Keith McCoy × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Rachel Martin Rachel Martin was the 2016 intern at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Prev Next

Two nights at the Yale Club in New York City, weekends in luxury condominiums on the Gulf Coast and at Black Belt hunting clubs, fine art and jewelry from local artists and jewelers, gift cards from local retailers and restaurants, more than 50 bottles of wine and other spirits are just some of the items auctioned at the Shades Valley Rotary Club’s 10th Annual Botanical Bash held Thursday, April 20 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Bash is held for members and their guests and supports the Botanical Gardens’ summer intern program.

Taylor Steele, volunteer coordinator for the Botanical Gardens, served as co-chairman with Paul Elliott of S.S. Nesbitt and Lori Grisham of ARC Realty to provide members and their guests with more than 100 auction items and one of the best Bashes in Shades Valley Rotary’s 10-year history of supporting the Gardens. Tom Killian entertained as the master of ceremonies and provided music for dining and dancing. In a change from a more formal format, Local Taco served as caterer and did not disappoint.

Interns in the Gardens’ intern program have come from local universities and colleges and as far away as North Carolina State. After a summer at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and other venues such as Avondale Park, all former interns have gone on to successful careers in horticulture, agriculture and outdoor park management. One former intern is now an Assistant Director at Birmingham’s own Red Mountain Park.

Shades Valley Rotary is the second largest Rotary Club in Greater Birmingham and is the largest over the mountain civic club. SVRC meets Monday at noon at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Michael Wade, a retired executive from BellSouth, Inc. is currently club president.

-Submitted by Carter Anthony