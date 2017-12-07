Shoppers enjoy Crestline Village holiday open house

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. From the North Pole Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to Smith Variety during the Crestline Village holiday open house Dec. 7, 2017. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. A night to browse Beth Walston (L) and Barbara Wood (R) shop at Please Reply on Church Street during the Crestline Village open house. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. A season for smiles Please Reply owner Katie Smith (L) with friend and customer Kate Gillespie (R) during the Crestline Village open house Dec. 7 × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Shopping for fun Friends Kimberly Clay (L) and Rusha Smith (R) enjoy the holiday open house at clothing boutique Elle on Church Street. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Designing woman Edith Anne Hunt of Shiver + Duke brought some of her designs to Elle for the holiday open house. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. A festive atmosphere Thomas Miller mans the register at Mountain Brook Sporting Goods during the Dec. 7 open house. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A festive night Marsha Meadows (L) and owner Laurel Bassett (R) at Town & Country Clothes in Crestline Village during the Dec. 7 open house. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Christmas shopping underway Elizabeth Roberts (L) and Julie Howell (R), co-owners of Lamb's Ears, help a customer during the Crestline Village open house. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Drawing a crowd Shoppers enjoy chatting at Please Reply gift and stationary shop during the Crestline Village open house. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. A pleasant time Shoppers take a break for refreshment at Mountain Brook Sporting Goods during the holiday open house. Prev Next

Shoppers and merchants alike in Crestline Village enjoyed a chance to get into the holiday spirit during the neighborhood’s holiday open house on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7.

Most of the merchants on Church Street took part, and the weather was pleasant — cold, but no rain — making it a nice night to walk, browse, buy and enjoy the snacks and beverages many of the shops provided.

Most of the merchants also offered special sales and promotions to encourage shoppers.

“The purpose is to kick off the holiday season with hopes to increase sales and traffic in the village,” Crestline vice-president Heidi Hallman told Village Living recently.

Laurel Bassett, owner of Town & Country Clothes, said Thursday night that she was enjoying the open house.

“It’s always a fun time in the village,” she said. “We’ve had a visit from Santa and the mayor. And it's nice to see some of our friends out and about.”

Open houses are a good thing for Crestline Village, according to Katie Smith, owner of the gift and stationary shop Please Reply

“It's fun, and I think everyone is relaxed,” she said. “We have food and wine. It's a great time.”

Smith said that her shop was having a busy night, as well.

“Everyone is out and about and shopping around, and we’ve had a great crowd,” she said.

There was at least one more good reason to host an open house, according to Bassett.

“We always like an excuse to have wine and snacks at work,” she said, laughing.

Emmet O’Neal Library was scheduled to take part in the festivities by serving their guests cookies, cider and hot chocolate and by hosting a live reading of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m.