Singing, dancing, comedy and more at BWF talent show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF students at the show.

BWF held its annual “Got Talent” show April 7. There were two different shows during the day: The morning show showcased the talents of students in first through third grades; the afternoon show showcased the talents of students in fourth through sixth grades.

One of the highlights for students was a surprise appearance by teachers and staff at both shows dancing. Students got to show off their talents for singing, comedy, dancing and performances.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.