Singing Santa coming to Zoolight Safari

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Thousands of guests have enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo’s annual Zoolight Safari.

With the holiday season well underway, the Birmingham Zoo has set dates for its 24th annual Zoolight Safari.

On the evenings of Dec. 8-10, 15-23 and 26-31, the zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland including the Jingle Bell Carousel, the Yuletide Slide and Santa’s Reindeer Racers. The train also will be transformed into the Candy Cane express for visitors to ride around the zoo and view the light displays.

New to the Zoolight Safari this year is the addition of Henley Park and Event Lawn, which opened earlier in the fall season.

The zoo plans to use the 32,000-square-foot space for a variety of seasonally themed games and inflatables that guests of all ages will be able to enjoy.

Singing Santa will be performing during Zoolight Safari each night through Dec. 23 and Breakfast with Santa is planned for Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

“Families are invited to make Zoolight Safari their favorite tradition during this holiday season,” said zoo marketing coordinator Kiki Nolen-Schmidt. “With activities ranging from rides to popular costumed characters to meeting Santa himself, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets for the Zoolight Safari are free for members or $10 for nonmembers, and proceeds go towards animal care and conservation of the zoo’s animals. For more information about the event, go to birminghamzoo.com.