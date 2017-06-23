Sophomores presented at Midnight Ball

× Expand Photo courtesy of Catherine Romero. Mountain Brook sophomore girls were presented at the 2017 Midnight Ball on April 22. Standing, from left: Whitton Bumgarner, Kathleen Odum, Hannah Doss, Grace Turner. Seated, from left: Ella Nichols and Elizabeth Hamilton.

The 2017 Midnight Ball was held April 22 at the Country Club of Birmingham, where sophomore girls from Mountain Brook were presented. A seated dinner preceded the presentation of the girls with their escorts. Following the presentation, the honorees, their dates and guests danced to the music of Nate Jackson and Band 24/7 under the twinkling lights and shimmery moon decorations adorning the ball room.

Midnight Ball chairmen were Crawford Bumgarner, Kathleen Doss, Jeamer Nichols and Cathy Turner. A committee of Secretary Kate Hamilton and Treasurer, Terri Odum helped make the night a memorable one. Cary Walheim secured the band, Leigh Ann Haas and Susanna Davis were in charge of boutonnieres and organized chaperones by Jan Ware, Lisa Alexander and Katie Crafton. Capriccia Carney and Robin Reed were in charge of decorations, and dinner/seating was organized by Valerie Lightfoot, Betsy French and Allison Collier. Mary Elaine Jolly and Cheryl Crane served as escort chairmen, presentation was led by Katherine DuBuys and Trent Hull, and the invitations/programs were under the charge of Julia Holt and Marcie Rodrigues. Catherine Romero and Melinda Curtis served as chairmen of photography/publicity. T-shirts were organized by Betsy Blakely and Gina Winn, while transportation was directed by Elizabeth Edwards, Meg Kerr and Nicole Perri.

Those presented at the 2017 Midnight Ball: Helen Caroline Abele, Sarah Francis Adair, Anna Rose Alexander, Emory Anna Alexander, Anna Brooks Allen, Margaret Elise Allen, Julia Lorelle Baddley, Katherine Emily Baird, Amelia Katherine Baker, Anna Julia Balzli, Lindsey Elaine Best, Diana Grace Bird, Emma Elizabeth Blakely, Mallie McCaa Bradford, Marilyn Claire Brian, Abney Carter Brown, Anna Catherine Brown, Emilie Anne Brown, Holly Mackenzie Brown, Katherine Crockett Brown, Margaret Whitton Bumgarner, Anna Elizabeth Bromberg Byrne, Lucy Catharine Byrne, Virginia Pierce Calvin, Claudia Lamar Campbell, Eliza Catherine Cannon, Virginia Frances Carney, Caroline Grace Chamoun, Hollister Caroline Chapman, Ella Caroline Cobbs, Lexie Lyle Colgate, Evelyn Adelia Collier, Virginia Claire Collier, Sara Catherine Cook, Sarah Katherine Crafton, Anna Brooks Crane, Emma Caroline Culhane, Marian Todd Curington, Camile McAlister Curtis, Ivy Elizabeth Harper Davidson, Annabel Mountain Davis, Mary Mozelle Davis, Isabelle Virginia DeBuys, Hannah Grace Doss, Elise Madison Druhot, Ellen Elizabeth Dulin, Eleanor Elizabeth Edwards, Helen Brice England, Jayna Alexis Esquivel, Rachel Emily Estreicher, Clara Parker Evans, Madison Francis Fagan, Sullivan Paige Ferreira, Mary Grace Flynn, Emily Morrissette Franklin, Mary Margaret Freeland, Virginia Orcutt French, Laura Lacy Gardner, Rae-Evelyn McLean Gibbs, Laura Catherine Goodson, Virginia Alexis Grammas, Emily Beatrice Grant, Catherine Anne Haas, Katherine Jean Habeeb, Elizabeth Halsey Hamilton, Elizabeth Anne Harris, Emily Claire Henderson and Elizabeth Ellis Henley.

Also presented: Ryann Elizabeth Holley, Jessica Renfro Holt, Elizabeth Bentley Hornak, Laura Kathryn Howell, Anna Beverley Hoyt, Grace Shepard Hull, Ruth Elaine Jolly, Massey Leigh Jordan, Katherine Elizabeth Kehl, Greer Preston Kelly, Eleanor Lillian Kerr, Claire Elise Kimberlin, Elizabeth Madison Kirby, Lucille Grace Kline, Louise Saucier Knight, Sophia Jane Knott, Lauren Elizabeth Lemak, Tess Isabelle Levine, Valerie Bennett Lightfoot, Emma Berry Lindsey, Anna Elizabeth Littleton, Ella Elizabeth Lukens, Anna George Lyberopoulos, Annalie Barnes Malone, Elizabeth Grace McConnell, Sara Peyton McGilberry, Mary Cameron McLean, Martha Hope Methvin, Margaret Alexander Midkiff, Adele Virginia Moss, Kathryn Ann Mussell, Cummings Hornsby Nelson, Ella Claire Nichols, Hannah Brooke Niemann, Kathleen Morgan Odum, Lena Catharine Pelham, Lillian Evelyn Perkins, Elizabeth Josephine Perri, Anna Lisa Carlisle Pflaum, Ainsley Lincoln Platt, Margaret Morton Polk, Mary Kathryn Rainer, Mary Douglas Ray, Margaret Stuart Reed, Alexandra Catherine Ritchie, Caroline McClendon Ritchie, Olivia Marie Rodrigues and Alexa Wray Rollow.

Sophomore girls also presented: Elizabeth Jane Romero, Anna Belle Rooney, Julia Elizabeth Rouleau, Mary Delashaw Sanders, Catherine Ferris Schwefler, Kyndall Louise Scott, Michelle Christine Sfakianos, Abigail Aydlette Shepherd, Molly Warren Simpson, Anna Catherine Sims, Claire Rushton Smith, Savannah Grace Smith, Madison Lily Stern, Kimsey Jamison Stewart, Hannah Elisabeth Straughn, Holland Adair Tapp, Sarah Jenkins Taylor, Zoie Lynn Terry, Elizabeth Cecile Tew, Delaney Paige Thomas, Mary Frances Torbert, Angela Nicole Triantos, Mary Douglas Turner, Melanie Grace Turner, Maddie Sophie Usdan, Mary Elizabeth Vaughn, Virginia Tynes Wahlheim, Martha Lucille Walthall, Julia Britt Ware, Martha Louise Waters, Ela Rose Weintraub, Salley Rose Wilkerson, Virginia Marguerite Williams, Lucy Katherine Windle, Charlotte Allen Winn, Ann Stanford Wolter, Lucy Lane Woodke and Adrianne Augusta Yearout.

– Submitted by Catherine Romero.