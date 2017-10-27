Southern Tales returning to Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dana Smithberg. Dolores Hydock will be performing at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Nov. 5 for the ninth Southern Tales at the Gardens.

On Nov. 5, guests at the Birmingham Botanical Garden’s ninth annual Southern Tales at the Gardens will be treated to a storytelling event by Dolores Hydock.

An actress and story performer, Hydock is a Reading, Pennsylvania, native who lives in Birmingham and has been a featured storyteller at the National Storytelling Festival. She began performing at Southern Tales in 2009 with Alabama native and author Kathryn Tucker Windham.

Her event will start at 2 p.m., and according to the garden’s website, she will have an afternoon full of “funny, touching, true stories about another kind of time change — the way the passage of time changes us and makes us see ourselves — and the world — in a slightly different way.”

“Dolores and I usually sit down and discuss what we would like to do [to pick a theme],” said Director of Library Services Hope Long. “This year, daylight saving time is on Nov. 5, so we decided to do a program ontime/change.”

The event, which is in the Linn Henley Lecture Hall, lasts between an hour and a half and two hours and is geared toward adults. Long said guests can expect laughter, theatrics, lively characters and fun. Tickets are $20 each, and proceeds will go toward the library at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit bbgardens.org/southern-tales.php.