Spartans hold holiday donation drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of J. Mark Hart. Chairmen Connor Hart (left) and Aubrey Hart (right) with Maggie McDonald, the YWCA development director.

The Mountain Brook Spartans football team carried out a community service project during the 2016 season by collecting new toys at home football games to donate to underprivileged children for the holidays. The project was called “Kickoffs for Kids Toy Drive.” Due to generosity of the Mountain Brook community and several generous guests from visiting teams, the Spartans were able to deliver over 125 toys to the YWCA for their Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 10, which served over 400 children living in local homeless and domestic violence shelters. In addition, the Spartans made a $100.00 cash donation to Toys for Tots.

– Submitted by J. Mark Hart.