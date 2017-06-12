St. Jude Field of Dreams raises more than $160,000

A $10,000 from AHEPA Cooley’s Anemia Foundation was presented during this year's St. Jude Field of Dreams.

Attendees at the 2017 St Jude Field of Dreams.

The third annual St. Jude Field of Dreams fundraiser helped raise several thousand dollars for childhood cancer research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event, which took place May 13 at the Grand Bohemian, raised $162,394, with a surprise check for $10,000 from the AHEPA Cooley’s Anemia Foundation, said event organizer Molly Fielding.

