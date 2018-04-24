St. Jude Field of Dreams returns to Grand Bohemian

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kalai Kennedy-Lynam. St. Jude patients Sophia Schefano from Mountain Brook, Evie Frith from Decatur, Thompson Wagoner from Jacksonville, Slade Anderson from Mountain Brook and Cole Tanner from Hueytown pose for a photo at the Grand Bohemian. All five children will be recognized at this year’s St. Jude Field of Dreams event.

For the fourth year in a row, St. Jude Field of Dreams is returning to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Field of Dreams was started in 2015 by Michael Schefano, whose daughter Sophia Schefano is a former St. Jude’s patient. In its three previous years, the Field of Dreams has raised more than $400,000 for St. Jude, said event organizer Molly Fielding, and this year they hope to raise $170,000.

The event will take place at the Grand Bohemian on Saturday, May 12 at 6 p.m., and it will include a live auction, dinner, cocktails and live entertainment. Auction items include a signed jacket and glove John Travolta wore during the filming of “Trading Paint,” one week at a beach house, a Gulf Shores fishing excursion and condo, SEC tickets and tickets to The Masters.

The event will also honor five Alabama patients, including Mountain Brook residents Slade Anderson and Sophie Schefano, Jacksonville resident Thompson Wagoner, Hueytown resident Cole Tanner and Florence resident Evie Frith.

Fielding said she would encourage community members to attend the event to help give back to a place that helps families without giving them a bill.

“Every time I visit St. Jude I ask myself, ‘How is this all possible?’ and I remind myself it is because of our community and committee members that help make it possible. We all are so connected in one way or another with the families that have experienced St. Jude with their child,” Fielding said.

Tickets are $175 for individuals, $300 for couples and $1,500 for a table of 10.

For more information, go to stjude.org/fieldofdreams.