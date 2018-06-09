St. Luke's fundraiser event to feature familiar faces

× Expand Courtesy of St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

On Sundays, when Mountain Brook Police Officer Ro Burrow isn't working as the merchant liaison with the city, you can likely find her working as security at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. But this Sunday, she'll be on the courts playing basketball to help fundraise through the church's "Thrilla in the Pavilla" event.

The fundraiser is to raise money for the youth of the church who are looking to go on a mission trip to Ecuador. It's also a celebration to reveal the new pavilion and facilities the church recently completed.

In addition to food and other games families can participate in, Burrow — who was also named Mountain Brook Employee of the Year — will be playing one-on-one basketball with another familiar face of the church: James May, the church sexton, who Burrow said is a childhood friend.

"I love basketball. Every time I go here to work on Sundays, I find myself shooting a basketball or working with the kids out there," Burrow said. The game will start around 3:30 p.m., she said, and after that they'll bring in the two kids who raised the most money for the mission trip as their teammates to play a two-on-two game.

Burrow said she's hoping to see a big turnout for the event, despite saying both her and May are "pretty much old and washed up."

"I just want people to come out and support the children. ... It's been a while since I played and been a part of something positive," she said, adding that she previously played basketball for the University of Alabama. "It just feels good to know that I'm able to give back to the community."

Burrow said you don't have to be a member of St. Luke's to attend the event, and all money is raised through cash donation.

"This is for a good cause. The kids wanted to go on this mission trip to give back and to spread the word of the Gospel," she said. "I just think it takes a community to make this happen."