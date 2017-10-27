St. Xavier’s offering new holiday events

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church will be hosting its annual tamale sale again on Nov. 19. Each year they make and sell hundreds of tamales.

In lieu of the annual tamale sale held at St. Xavier’s Catholic Church, the Hispanic Ministry will host a one-day sale during November and a longer celebration in December.

The one-day sale, which is an offshoot of the tamale sale, will be on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hispanic Ministry will be selling foods including tamales, tacos, quesadillas, flan and tres leches, said Brenda Bullock with St. Xavier’s Hispanic Ministry. Proceeds will go toward programs for the Hispanic Ministry as well as helping other families and children in need during the December holidays, she said.

About one month later, on Dec. 10, Bullock said St. Xavier’s will host a festival from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Different foods will be available, including tamales, tacos, roasted corn, gorditas and quesadillas. A Mariachi band will also be playing and dancing such as danza folklorica will be performed.

Finally, from Dec. 16-23, St. Xavier’s will have Las Posadas at 7 p.m. Bullock said “las posadas” is Spanish for lodging or accommodation, which in this instance refers to the story of Mother Mary staying at the inn where she later gave birth to Jesus. The nine-day celebration, which is also called the “novena,” represents the nine-month pregnancy of Mary.

On Dec. 23, Bullock said St. Xavier’s will have a party for those families who participated each day during the novena.

For more information, contact St. Xavier’s at 871-1153.