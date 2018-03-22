Steeple2Steeple moving to Homewood

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Runners take off at the start of the 2017 Steeple2Steeple 5K. The event began at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood and finished at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, but this year will stay in Homewood.

While Steeple2Steeple was originally between Trinity United Methodist Church and Canterbury United Methodist Church, race organizers have decided to shift the annual course this year to stay in Homewood and appeal to more individuals.

“This event is for everyone who cares about providing safe and secure homes to vulnerable children, it is not between two churches,” said events and communication director Ashley McMahon.

She said they are hoping to dispel a misconception that the race was only between Trinity and Canterbury UMC and encourage people from all communities to participate.

Last year saw more than 500 registrants, and McMahon said this year the event was already ahead of where registration was the same time in 2017.

On April 21, racers will be able to participate in a 5K, 10K, 10K virtual option and the sleep-in option for those who may not want to run that morning. A fun run will also be available for children and people who don’t want to run the entire course.

McMahon said they’re hoping to incorporate the Gospel Choir again and have a spirit competition for homes along the route. Participants will also be given hats in lieu of t-shirts, and a kids zone will have a bouncy house, dunk tank and crafts.

Proceeds from the run will go to the United Methodist Children’s Home, which provides a safe environment for neglected, abused and orphaned children in Alabama.

The 10K will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5k at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run at 9 a.m. To learn more or to register for the event, visit steeple2steeple.com.