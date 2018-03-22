Student Showcase back for 3rd year

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase.

On April 23 from 5-7 p.m., students, teachers, families and community members will flock to Crestline behind City Hall for an evening that’s all about the students.

Entering its third year, the Student Showcase was formed to have students talk about what they are learning, said Superintendent Dicky Barlow.

“A lot of times, teachers will talk about, ‘Here’s what we’re doing in classes,’ which is really useful, but we thought about it, and our students are our greatest resources,” he said. “So why don’t we give them the opportunity to talk about their learning?”

Guests will be able to walk through rows of booths set up by students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and they are supposed to answer three questions: What did your teacher design, what did you do as a student and what did you learn?

Barlow said anyone is welcome to attend, but the target audience is residents who don’t have students in the school system.

“We’d love for people who don’t have students in our school system to just come and observe in a festive-type manner what’s going on in our schools,” he said. “We’re just trying to be authentic so people can see how students learn in school. It’s not just about coding, it’s not just about the new hot topic or the greatest technology.”

There is no rain date scheduled, but Barlow said the school is prepared to do a “virtual showcase” if needed.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2FAL3S4.