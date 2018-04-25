Student Showcase wows families, community

× 1 of 31 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2018 Student Showcase brought hundreds of students, teachers and parents out to share what they've been learning. On April 23, dozens of booths were set up from 5-7 p.m. all around the front of Crestline Elementary. × 2 of 31 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2018 Student Showcase brought hundreds of students, teachers and parents out to share what they've been learning. On April 23, dozens of booths were set up from 5-7 p.m. all around the front of Crestline Elementary. × 3 of 31 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2018 Student Showcase brought hundreds of students, teachers and parents out to share what they've been learning. Monday, April 23 turned out to be a packed-out night behind Mountain Brook City Hall for the third annual Student Showcase. From 5-7 p.m., inspired and excited groups of Kindergarten through 12th grade students shared everything from pottery, arts, music and creative writing to robotics, math clubs, economics trends and science experments.

The students set up presentations and hands-on demonstrations in the rows of dozens of booths in the area. Hundreds of community members, parents and nearby students from other schools roamed the area to get a taste of what Mountain Brook students have been up to this year.

Superintendent Dicky Barlow said the public showcase was created to have students talk about what they're learning and share it with the community.