Students awarded Colonel George V. Irons Distance Trophy

Two Mountain Brook High School long-distance track athletes have won the Colonel George V. Irons Distance Trophy, which was presented at MBHS’s track and field banquet at the Country Club of Birmingham on May 16.

Irons’ son, William L. Irons, presented this year’s award to Anna Grace Morgan and Charlie Slaughter at this year’s banquet.

The trophy is given in honor of Dr. George V. Irons Sr., who broke records throughout the south as caption of the University of Alabama distance team in the 1920s. The Colonel George V. Irons distance trophy is awarded to the top distance track athlete who has excelled in scholarship, leadership and service.

Recognized as the “South’s premier distance runner,” Irons was inducted in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1978. He is the only University of Alabama track athlete — the only distance athlete, inducted into the hall of fame in its 50 year history.

The winners of this trophy have demonstrated talents, skills and courage in the fierce “arena of competition” which on other fields on other days will bear the fruits of victory, said William Irons.

-Submitted by William L. Irons