Summer Photo Contest Winners

Village Living would like to thank all of the community members who participated in this year’s contest. Below are the winners.
WINNER
Photo courtesy of Hilary Harrison
Clockwise from left, Watson Harrison, 4, Judd Harrison, 2, and Hill Tomlinson, 2, cruise down Jackson Boulevard in Mountain Brook.
1ST RUNNER-UP
Photo courtesy of Darby Baird
Ruthie Grace Baird, daughter of Seth and Darby Baird, soaks up the sunshine in her pink convertible.
2ND RUNNER-UP
Photo by Geoff Green, courtesy of Patty Green
Nathan, 7, and Sophia Green, 9, enjoy a hike at Dream Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park on June 14. Nathan, 7, and Sophia Green, 9, enjoy a hike at Dream Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park on June 14.