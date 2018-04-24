Summer reading kickoff set for May 20

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Last year’s summer reading kickoff featured different activities for kids of all ages.

In an effort to combat the “summer slide” – a loss of acquired reading skills over summer breaks – Emmet O’Neal Library is kicking off their annual summer reading carnival on May 20.

The event, which is hosted by EOL and the Junior Women’s Committee of 100, will start with the Thomas Hughes Brinkley Memorial 1-mile Fun Run at 3 p.m..The carnival will follow at 3:30 p.m.

Rachel Hebert Owens with the EOL children’s department said game booths, face painting, train rides, bouncy houses, concessions and free popcorn will take place both inside and outside the library.

“Carnival goers can also expect what seems to have been the most beloved attraction at previous summer reading kickoffs: the massive spray of water from the [Mountain Brook Fire Department] fire truck,” Owens said.

Owens said the carnival encourages kids to read more by bringing kids into the library and having staff to sign them up for the Libraries Rock! incentive-based program that keeps kids reading during the summer.

“We believe that kids who love the library are more inclined to turn into kids who love books,” Owens said. Library goers can find summer reading lists for their schools, too.

Everyone is invited to the carnival, and Owens said it also serves as a fundraiser for the library’s children’s department and is a way for kids to sign up for this year’s summer reading programs, which start on June 4.

Wristbands give full access to the carnival and all activities and can be purchased at EOL beginning in May or at the carnival. Individual game tickets will also be for sale. For more information, visit eolib.org.