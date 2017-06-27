Summer safety: Fireworks, grills can be dangerous

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Mountain Brook Fire Department advises grilling at least 10 feet away from your home to prevent any accidental damage or injury.

It’s summertime, which means family gatherings, cookouts and celebrations. Fireworks also can be a staple of some parties or festivals, but Mountain Brook Fire Marshal Leland Rhudy advised against them.

“Fireworks cause 18,500 fires per year,” Rhudy said.

Although they’re pretty, they can pose a great threat to people and property if not used correctly. And, Mountain Brook has a “no fireworks” ordinance in its city code, he said.

“What I tell people is take the family and go to where they have a license to do that,” Rhudy said. “There have been cases where bottle rockets and things like that have caught grass on fire.”

This year, residents can see fireworks in a safe and family-friendly environment at Thunder on the Mountain at Vulcan Park or at Oak Mountain State Park.

Rhudy said families are still allowed to use sparklers, although he cautions those can be dangerous as well.

“The big thing with sparklers is the heat,” he said.

They can reach 1,200 degrees and cause serious burns, so adult supervision is key.

“Definitely, I would educate myself on the sparklers from the manufacturers; they’re going to have some type of instructions,” Rhudy said.

And when they’re done burning, don’t just throw them away, because they will still be radiating heat.

“I would dispose of them by leaving them in some water, in some type of bucket when you’re done,” he said. “Just supervision is the biggest thing.”

He also said families should keep an eye on any grilling equipment or children running near grills during the holidays.

“Please, please supervise the children very closely, especially near the grills. Grills can topple; [they have] wheels,” Rhudy said.

All grills should be at least 10 feet away from any standing structure, too.

“I would be very strict on who I would allow near that. Anything can fall — the individual or child could fall,” he said. “I always recommend to have … a hose out and already turned on just in case something was to happen.”

Fires can start in an instant, putting both lives and homes at risk, so it’s best to be over prepared, he said.

Rhudy also asked that residents be mindful of the weather before playing with sparklers or cooking outdoors. Because of possible drought conditions in the summer months, surrounding areas can be susceptible to sparks.

“You can cause so much damage from that,” he said. “You could walk outside right now and … there are so many things [that could catch on fire].”

Bonfires also are prohibited by the city’s no burn ordinance, and Rhudy said this is due to both the possibility of fires and the possibility of aggravating neighbors with medical conditions.

Bonfires can affect people with breathing issues like asthma, he said. Smoke can enter homes through open windows or air conditioners and can affect surrounding neighbors. If someone does want to burn something, they have to go through the Jefferson County Health Department and then go through the Mountain Brook Fire Department.

“We want everybody to obviously have a good time, but it’s always that one incident that can happen … something small can turn into something so big,” Rhudy said. “We mean well; we want to have fun, but it does come with restrictions.”