Taking the wheel

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. John Pledger, right, reviews dashboard lights and controls with Clark Smith during a Jan. 14 driving lesson. Pledger offers road lessons outside of school hours to give permit drivers a chance to get experience behind the wheel. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. John Pledger, a driver’s ed teacher through community education and a Mountain Brook Junior High teacher, said he and his student driver focus on “scanning the road” the most, or looking 10-12 seconds ahead of the car to identify road hazards, signs or other cars. “Too many of them look right over the hood of the car, and then something is down the road and it surprises them.” Prev Next

In the first year that a teen has their driver’s license, the odds that they will get into an accident are one in four.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the state of Alabama, and in 2009, car crashes killed more than 5,000 teenagers across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Teen driving deaths peaked in the late 1970s, with about 10,000 deaths per year, but declined to reach about 2,500 in 2013. In 2016, the year with the most recent available statistics, the number of driving-related teenage male deaths saw a slight increase to about 2,800, and individuals in Mountain Brook are working to ensure that does not become a trend locally.

Because motor vehicle crashes are the number one killer and disabler of teens, driving is a “life and death skill,” said Dale Wisely, director of student services for Mountain Brook Schools, and parents are in a position to reduce the chance of crashes. And part of the parent’s role comes through Alabama’s Graduated License law, or GDL, Wisely said.

Under the GDL, students pass through three phases: learner’s permit, restricted and unrestricted. Simplified, the students are able to drive with a parent or guardian as early as 15 years old under the learner’s permit phase before sitting for their license test as early as 16 years old.

At that point, if the student passes, he or she is able to drive, but with restrictions such as a curfew or a limit on the number of passengers. At age 17, as long as the driver has had his or her license for at least six months, the restrictions are typically lifted unless the driver has had violations.

“It’s documented to save lives,” Wisely said of the GDL, but he noted that not many people are aware of the specifics that it lays out. “In Mountain Brook, most parents know there is a law, but nobody knows what the law is. … It’s a scandal how few people know about it.”

According to Leslie Brown, Safe Kids Coordinator at Children’s of Alabama and mother of three Mountain Brook children, learning about driver safety starts before kids are allowed to sit in the front seat of the car. When kids are younger, Brown said they are watching their parents’ every move, learning from them.

“Children are learning by our example,” she said.

Things like distracted driving and seat belt use can be observed by up-and-coming drivers and are sometimes mimicked when they take to the wheel, Brown said. To combat this, she suggested having conversations about what to do in different situations — such as if a driver is texting and driving, speeding, driving under the influence or “scaring” them in some way — and then following through with the corresponding actions.

“We can’t always just say, ‘Do as I say,’” Brown said.

To help parents learn more about teen driving, Wisely and All in Mountain Brook host a conference, “Parenting the Teen Driver,” twice per year. This month, “Parenting the Teen Driver” is on Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Board of Education building.

During the course, Wisely said he covers data about teen drivers before going more in-depth over the GDL and what parents can do to help keep their children safe. He also goes over some suggestions for parents of new drivers.

“I always tell people, if you have the resources to do it, get your kids some professional lessons,” he said.

On top of the classroom-based driver’s education course at the high school, Mountain Brook also offers driver’s ed through the community education program.

John Pledger, a driver’s ed teacher through community education and a teacher at Mountain Brook Junior High, said this gives new drivers the chance for one-on-one instruction. He also said there isn’t a classroom portion of the program, but it allows students to spend an average of two hours driving at a time, whereas the high school course is limited to the class period.

Pledger said they typically focus on “scanning the road” the most, or looking 10-12 seconds ahead of the car to identify road hazards, signs or other cars.

“Too many of them look right over the hood of the car, and then something is down the road and it surprises them,” he said.

Distractions — be it handheld devices or other passengers — play a big part in driving safely, too, especially since the risk of an accident increases almost two-fold for new drivers if just one unrelated passenger is in the car, according to the CDC.

“I think a big part of it is that young drivers are easily distracted,” said police chief Ted Cook.

He and patrol lieutenant Jason Carmack said they haven’t noticed a greater number of citations for teen versus adult drivers, but if they do come across an accident with a teenager involved, it’s likely to be from distraction, inexperience or speeding.

“That’s almost universal,” Cook said.

And learning how to drive on Mountain Brook’s roads — which are inherently windy, dark and appear narrow — can seem daunting and dangerous, but may prove to be an asset.

“I think it does require a little bit more attention while you’re driving; hopefully that’s better preparing them to drive overall,” Cook said.

Pledger said the hills add to something new drivers need to become accustomed to, and he, Brown and Wisely all said permitted teens should be taken out to experience all types of roadways in all types of weather — not just during the sunny days. It prepares them for a variety of situations they may find themselves in later.

Another way for teens to be more comfortable on the road is to have them practice in the car they’ll be driving. Both Wisely and Brown suggest a used or family car, as Wisely said teens are less likely to get into an accident while driving a vehicle that isn’t their’s.

“To me, in a perfect world, no 16-year-old would be able to say, ‘This is my car,’” Wisely said.

However, Cook noted that the newer cars have greater safety features and accessories that are designed to protect drivers in the event of a crash.

Wisely and Cook said there may be a greater number of teen drivers on the road today as more parents are able to purchase an extra car for their children, but Cook said he believes this is common in suburban areas, especially those like Mountain Brook that don’t have school bus routes.

Finally, Brown and Wisely mentioned that it’s important for parents to have agreements with their children. Wisely created a contract that is in the driver’s education packet for the Alabama driver’s license and said it can be tailored to fit any family’s needs. Brown mentioned as well that parents should be sure to reward good driving habits, not just reprimand the bad ones.

While not all new drivers may like the restrictions or family members constantly checking on their driving, it could help mold safer drivers and even save a life.

“If we know that we can prevent something [like car crashes or fatalities], and we love our kids, why wouldn’t we educate ourselves about it?” Brown said. “To me, it’s a no brainer. Why wouldn’t we do everything we can?”

Graduated License Law

To be eligible for a license, students must either submit a verification form that they have completed a minimum of 50 hours of behind-the-wheel practice or a form from the Alabama Department of Education verifying they have completed an SDE-approved driver education course.

Stage 1 (Learner’s Permit)

► Must be at least 15 years old.

► Must pass the written exam.

► Authorizes teens to drive when accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or licensed driver over the age of 21 and sitting in the front passenger’s seat.

Stage 2 (Restricted License)

► Must be at least 16 years old.

► Must have permission from parent, grandparent or legal guardian to receive a Stage 2 license and drive without supervision.

► Must pass the driving exam.

► No driving between the hours of midnight to 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or licensed driver over the age of 21; unless going to or from a school- or religious organization-sponsored event; going to or from a place of employment; going to or coming from a hunting or fishing excursion, with required permits; or driving for the purpose of a medical, fire or law-enforcement related emergency.

► No more than one passenger in the vehicle can be in the car at a time other than parents, legal guardians or family members.

► No handheld devices while driving.

Individuals who are 18 or older may apply immediately for the Stage 3 license, although passing both the written and driving exam is required. Any violation of the GDL restrictions will result in the restrictive period being extended by six months or until the licensee reaches the age of 18.

Stage 3 (Unrestricted License)

► Must be at least 17 years old and had the Stage 2 license for at least six months.

SOURCE: Alabama LawEnforcement Agency