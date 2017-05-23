Talent shines in MBE’s art contest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kimberly Powell. MBE students who received special recognition for their Expressions Art Contest entries, from left: Lauren Clark, Lucy Benton, Carolyn Dunn, Mae Helen Toranto and Sarah Allen.

MBE’s annual Expressions Art Contest concluded in February with an awards ceremony at the school. Using the theme, “It’s My Thing,” there were 184 entries among the five categories: visual art, photography, creative writing, instrumental/voice performance and videography.

Seventy-one students were awarded medals for their entries.

“The judges truly enjoyed viewing and listening to each entry,” said project chair Katherine Moak. “They were impressed by the variety of ways that the students interpreted the theme and expressed themselves through their entries. It was a joy to see what the children created.”

The winning visual art, photography and creative writing entries from MBE will be distributed to the district judges, and a reception was held for district winners and their parents in March.

– Submitted by Shaun Flynn.