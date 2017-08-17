Taste of Mountain Brook comes to Crestline

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. A patron of the 2016 Taste of Mountain Brook stops by Davenport’s Pizza Palace’s table.

The annual Taste of Mountain Brook is celebrating its third year on Sept. 17 in Crestline.

Originally started to bring the community together for a family-friendly event, the event has also benefited All in Mountain Brook since its inception said Leigh Ann Sisson, Crestline liaison for the event. She said the event highlights the great restaurants of Mountain Brook while bringing families together for an evening of good food and fun.

Sisson said typically, the participating restaurants within the community will put together small dishes of their special plates for patrons to try for the evening. Even though Sisson said, “It’s taste of Mountain Brook,not meal of Mountain Brook,” it is still a filling evening.

“By the time you’re done a course you’re stuffed because it all just comes together so nicely and people really do get full,” she said.

Food ranging from local ice cream to small plates from the Grand Bohemian’s Habitat will be available and Sisson said entertainment will accompany the event. “It’s all home grown entertainment,” she said, mentioning that previously the Mountain Brook groups such as ABOG, Una Voce, the Dorians, cheerleaders and the jazz band were present.

The kids zone will be making a reappearance in front of City Hall, too, as will the grand fire truck finale.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and as of Sept. 1, tickets are $20 per person while children 12 and under are free.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visittasteofmountainbrook.com or stop by the Chamber of Commerce.