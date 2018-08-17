Taste of Mountain Brook: Good food for good cause

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell Restaurants line up on Hoyt Lane for the 2017 Taste of Mountain Brook, where residents got to sample menu items from each business.

The fourth annual Taste of Mountain Brook event will be Sept. 16 in Crestline Village from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Taste of Mountain Brook allows attendees to sample various Mountain Brook restaurants. Some of the participating restaurants as of Village Living’s press time include Davenport’s Pizza Palace, Taco Mama, Vino, Black Sheep Kitchen, Billy’s Sports Grill and La Paz.

All funds for the event will go to All In Mountain Brook, a nonprofit community partnership providing resources to parents and students in various areas such as mental health and wellness, drug awareness and more.

“All In provides the community with over 100 hours of free educational workshops, conferences and events that assist our families in having the information and tools they need to live safe, happy and healthy lives,” All In Mountain Brook Executive Director Laura Hydinger said.

This year, the event is trying something different to make the experience better.

“We are expanding the footprint of the event this year to allow patrons more room to stroll through the streets and enjoy the street-fair atmosphere that is such a popular part of the DNA of our city,” Hydinger said.

Tickets are $25 until Sept. 9, then increase to $30. Children 10 and younger are free. Discount family packages are also available and must be purchased by Sept. 9, too.

Tickets can be purchased at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce or through the website, tasteofmountainbrook.com.