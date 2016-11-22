Terry’s team excels at USTA national championships

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tamarh Strauss. Front, from left to right: Lindsay Grant, Elizabeth Stewart, Tina Mills, Stephanie Terry, Ashley Roe. Back, from left to right: Tammy Woodham, Samantha Peters, Marie Bateh, Lisa Shelby, Ashley Raggio, Michele Morris, Jaimie Livingston, Amy Sanford, Greg Howe.

Stephanie Terry of Mountain Brook recently helped her United States Tennis Association team to second place at the USTA League Adult 18 & over 3.5 national championships.

The women’s team placed second in the tournament held at the Mobile Tennis Center, with the team falling to a team from Seattle, 3-2, in the championship match. To reach the championship, the ladies defeated a team from San Francisco, 4-1.

Other team members include Ashley Raggio, Samantha Peters, Marie Bateh, Tina Mills, Amy Sanford, Lindsay Grant, Jaimie Livingston, Kristin Golden, Elizabeth Stewart, Dina Owobu, Stephanie Terry, Edith Pearson, Tammy Woodham, Sophia Watkins, Lisa Shelby and Ashley Roe. The team plays at the Birmingham Tennis Center.

– Submitted by Tamarah Strauss.