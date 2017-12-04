The Altamont School hosts 7th Annual Lily’s Soccer-Golf Tournament

× 1 of 2 Expand Submitted by The Altamont School. Lily Rushton’s sister, Virginia, and friends × 2 of 2 Expand Submitted by The Altamont School. Gail, Virginia, and Deak Rushton Prev Next

On Nov. 12, The Altamont School hosted its 7th Annual Lily’s Soccer-Golf Tournament. This day featured competition between 20 soccer-golf teams for two generous gift baskets donated by Saw’s Juke Joint. The day also included free face painting and T-shirts. The band Velvet Melvins played, and complimentary burgers, hot dogs, chips and cupcakes were served.

Lily’s Soccer-Golf Tournament honors the memory of Lily Rushton, daughter of Mountain Brook residents Deak and Gail Rushton. Lily, Altamont class of 2011, was an avid soccer player. When she was undergoing chemotherapy, playing soccer-golf with Altamont coaching staff helped keep her mind and body focused on something positive.

Now in its seventh year, the tournament raises awareness of pediatric cancer and gives children who are undergoing cancer treatment and their families a chance to enjoy a fun-filled day.