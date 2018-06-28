Tips to courteously celebrate this Fourth of July

× Expand Photos by Layton Dudley. A spectator watches the show.

Filled with barbecues, sparklers and breathtaking displays of pyrotechnics, the Fourth of July can bring families and communities together to celebrate the birth of their country. However, in many ways, the holiday can bring unexpected consequences.

Independence Day’s loud fireworks could potentially trigger psychological effects in the same military veterans the holiday celebrates.

Tia Martin, the director of the Birmingham Vet Center, said, “Some veterans with PTSD have a very sensitive startle response to loud noises. If they know that fireworks are going off and they know it is a planned event, then they can prepare for it. The problem is when people in neighborhoods are shooting off firecrackers and it is unexpected noise. Whether it is firecrackers or cars backfiring, it is the loud unexpected noise that stimulates the startle response.”

The city of Mountain Brook prohibits the individual use of pyrotechnics, defined as “any squib, rocket, firecracker, Roman candle, fire balloon, signal lights, railroad torpedo, flashlight composition, fireworks or other devices or compositions used to obtain visible or audible pyrotechnic display, except sparklers.”

Under the code, no person shall, “have, keep, store, use, manufacture, sell or handle any pyrotechnics.”

Despite the provisions, Mountain Brook citizens can still enjoy their annual display of pyrotechnics by watching the annual “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks display provided by Vulcan Park and Museum.

While these sounds may still be unnerving to veterans, they are able to prepare for the event and avoid an unexpected startle response.

Along with potential threats to veterans, the holiday could also endanger pet safety. For many animals, the Fourth of July festivities can be frightening, disorienting and dangerous. Loud firework displays and other celebrations can potentially startle pets and cause them to run away. More pets are reported missing on Independence Day than any other day of the year.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said, “The Fourth of July means more animals showing up in animal shelters and in animal hospitals as a result of the fear induced by fireworks and other celebratory activities.”

Preston Sloan, Mountain Brook’s animal control officer, said, “The most concerning danger is the chance that these dogs may get hit by a car while trying to run away. When they’re scared, they are much more likely to run into traffic without paying attention to cars coming. Another thing owners should be concerned about is their dog getting lost. Most dogs are pretty good at navigating their way back home, but some can’t.”

The AMVA advises to “[l]eave your pets at home when you go to parties, fireworks displays, parades and other gatherings” and to put pets inside in a “safe, escape-proof room or crate.”

They also recommend obtaining identification tags with up-to-date information beforehand.