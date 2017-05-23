Troop 28’s Mac Thomson awarded Eagle Scout rank

Mac Thomson, a member of Boy Scout Troop 28 at Independent Presbyterian Church, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. A Court of Honor ceremony was held on Jan. 8 to recognize his accomplishment.

During his Scouting career, Mac earned 23 merit badges and held leadership positions as assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, chaplain’s aide and troop guide. He participated in many service projects, hikes and camping trips, as well as trips to Sea Base in the Bahamas and Camp Parsons in Washington State.

For his Eagle project, Mac constructed a stone walking pathway and planted over two dozen hydrangeas and two trees at the Children’s Fresh Air Farm in Bluff Park. He raised an excess of funds needed for the project and was able to make a donation to the Children’s Fresh Air farm.

Thomson is a junior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the varsity lacrosse team, the track team, the Interact Club, the National Honor Society and vice president of the Spanish Honor Society. He coaches eighth- and ninth-grade boys recreational league basketball. He is also active in the youth program at Independent Presbyterian Church, where he serves as an acolyte and as a member of the Youth Grant Team. He is the son of Tommy and Kathy Thomson and the brother of Ellie Thomson.

– Submitted by Kathy Thomson.