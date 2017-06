× Expand Photo courtesy of Allen Syndor. From left: Scoutmaster Allen Sydnor, Joe Dodson, Justin Brouillette, Mac Thomson, Vann Walthall, David Zell, Stuart Sinor, Harrison Gorham and Ben Collier.

On April 23, an Eagle Court of Honor was conducted in the Great Hall at Independent Presbyterian Church honoring Joe Dodson and Stuart Sinor as Troop 28’s newest Eagle Scouts. Celebrating the event with them were fellow Eagle Scouts from Troop 28 along with family and friends.

– Submitted by Allen Syndor.