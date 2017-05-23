Troop 53’s Austin de la Torre earns rank of Eagle Scout

× Expand Photo by Irene Thames Gardner. Austin de la Torre designed three raised garden beds for The Gardens at Creative Montessori School in Homewood for his Eagle Scout service project.

Austin de la Torre earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board on March 9. Austin is a member of Boy Scout Troop 53 at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, under the leadership of George Elliott.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Austin designed three raised garden beds for The Gardens at Creative Montessori School in Homewood. Construction was completed with the help of friends, family and volunteers from Troop 53. The garden beds offer students hands-on learning through planting, watering, harvesting and composting. As a result of his fundraising efforts, Austin was able to pay for construction costs and present a check to Creative Montessori School to assist with the gardening program.

Austin began scouting as a Tiger Cub in Cub Scout Pack 63, earning his God and Me Award and the Arrow of Light. In 2013, he crossed over into Boy Scouts. Austin served as quartermaster, patrol leader and sailed the Abaco Islands as a working crew member aboard a 78-foot sailing ship with his troop. Austin earned 30 merit badges on his way to Eagle.

A freshman at Woodberry Forest School in Woodberry Forest, Virginia, Austin is a member of the WFS Bengal and JV football teams, varsity wrestling team, and JV lacrosse team. He is active as an altar server at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Austin is honored to join his late grandfather Houston Beauchamp and uncle Michael Graham as an Eagle Scout.

He is the son of Carol and Jorge de la Torre of Mountain Brook and the grandson of Mrs. Mary Lou Beauchamp and Mrs. Julie de la Torre, both of Houston, Texas.

– Submitted by Carol de la Torre.