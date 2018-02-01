Troop 63 honors three new Eagle Scouts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kate Hudson. Pictured are Vann Logan, Conner Hudson and Charles Necrosi, all sophomores at Mountain Brook High School.

Troop 63 at Canterbury United Methodist Church held a Court of Honor Ceremony for three new Eagle scouts on Jan. 7.

Vann Logan joined Troop 63 at Canterbury United Methodist Church while in fifth grade at Cherokee Bend Elementary School. Vann served as the troop librarian, patrol leader and auartermaster and was tapped into the Order of the Arrow during his sophomore year in high school. He earned a total of 28 merit badges including badges for first aid, camping, personal management and emergency preparedness to name just a few.

Vann’s Eagle Project was to build two raised gardens for Encore at Canterbury United Methodist Church. Vann built the gardens in honor of his grandfather, Vann Henagan, a participant in Encore.

Vann attends Mountain Brook High School and is a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church where he serves as an acolyte. He is the son of Susan and Thomas Logan and the grandson of Ann and Vann Henagan and the late Ann and Edward Logan.

Conner Hudson has been a member of Troop 63 for five years. During Conner’s journey to become an Eagle Scout he earned 25 merit badges and served in leadership positions including quartermaster, patrol leader, and troop Historian. He is a member of The Order of the Arrow, scouting’s honorary, and received the duty to God award, and the sea base captain’s award.

For his Eagle Project Conner built four picnic tables and stained eight planters for United Ability’s LINCPoint Adult Day program. He dedicated his project to his Uncle Hunter Phillips who attends the LINCPoint program.

Conner attends Mountain Brook High School and is a member of Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church. He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Hudson and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Phillips of Vestavia and Mr. Adonnis Swift Hudson of Conway, AR.

Charles Necrosi has been a member of Troop 63 at Canterbury United Methodist Church for five years. He has earned 23 merit badges and served his troop in many leadership positions including Patrol Leader and Troop Quartermaster.

Charles’s Eagle Project was constructing rails for six sets of concrete steps on the property of Grace House Ministries in Fairfield, Alabama. Grace House provides homes for girls that have sadly been removed from their own homes and placed into state custody.

Charles is the son of William and Carol Ann Nicrosi and attends Mountain Brook High School. Charles is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Nicrosi of Montgomery and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Dunn of Demopolis.

-Submitted by Kate Hudson