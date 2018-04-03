Troop 63 names four Eagle Scouts

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

An Eagle Court of Honor ceremony was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, to recognize Grant Blackwell, Brendan Brogan, Ford Clegg and Max Gault from Canterbury United Methodist’s Troop 63.

Grant Blackwell chose the Lakeshore Foundation as his Eagle Scout leadership project beneficiary. He built two ADA-compliant, wheelchair-accessible picnic tables and a swing for an outdoor area at the facility. Blackwell is in ninth grade at Mountain Brook Junior High, and plans

to attend college after graduating from high school in order to study real estate construction and development. He is the son of Sally and Slade Blackwell.

Brendan Brogan’s Eagle project, which benefits Red Mountain Park, was to build posts and hooks to create a hammock campsite. This allows over a dozen hammocks to be hung at a time. The project took six workdays and more than 100 man hours to complete. Brogan is a junior at Mountain Brook High School and plans to attend college after graduation. He is the son of Ashley and Brendan Brogan.

For Ford Clegg’s Eagle project, he constructed three bat houses, located at Overton Park,

Jemison Trail and Cahaba River Walk Park, which benefits the Mountain Brook Parks and Recreation Board. The bat houses encourage bat habitation in the areas, which substantially decreases mosquito populations. Clegg is a senior at Mountain Brook High School and will attend Mississippi State University, where he will be a member of the golf team and will study business. He is the son of Collins and Trey Clegg.

Max Gault’s Eagle project was to build a portable enclosure to protect and rehabilitate injured or orphaned wild mammals until they are able to be released to survive on their own. The enclosure, built for Wild Mammal Care of Alabama, needed to be easily assembled and disassembled at different locations while complying with state-mandated size requirements.

Gault is a senior at Mountain Brook High School and will attend Auburn University in the fall. He is the son of Alison and Chuck Gault.

-Submitted by Alison Gault