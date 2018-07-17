Troop 63 scout earns Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Photo submitted by Dudley Dickerson III

Drew Dickerson recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Drew is a member of Troop 63 at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook and has been a Boy Scout since 2011. His service project was to convert a sandbox on the playground at Mitchell's Place into a stage with sensory walls for the kids there. Drew earned 21 merit badges and spent 64 nights camping during his Scouting career. He is the son of Dudley and Lee Dickerson.

Submitted by Dudley Dickerson III.