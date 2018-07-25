United Ability’s 1st medical director to be honored Aug 4.

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Barry Dr. Mark Cohen, a Mountain Brook resident and United Ability’s first medical director, will be honored at the annual Journey of Hope event Aug. 4 at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center.

Dr. Mark Cohen, a Mountain Brook resident and United Ability’s first medical director, will be honored at the annual Journey of Hope event Aug. 4 at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center.

United Ability, formerly United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Birmingham, is a nonprofit organization that provides services to people with disabilities said David Barry, United Ability’s director of communications.

“We envision a world where disability is neither defining nor limiting,” Barry said in an email.

Cohen first got involved with United Ability through his wife. She volunteered at United Ability with the Civiettes Club and that led Cohen to volunteer and eventually serve on UCP and United Ability boards. When Cohen retired from private practice in 2000, he was asked to serve as United Ability’s first medical director, said Barry.

Over his four years as medical director, Cohen pushed to bring medical services in-house. In addition, he created key partnerships with UAB and other organizations.

“It is hard to put into words the impact he has had, but we would not be where we are today without him and his vision,” said Barry.

Barry said Journey of Hope supports the advancement of medicine, technology and therapies for people living with disabilities. It is United Ability’s largest fundraiser and this year will include a special performance by 2017 America’s Got Talent fourth-place finisher Mandy Harvey.

The program begins at 7:30 p.m. with a dessert reception to follow. Tickets cost $100 per person with additional package options available. Visit unitedability.org for more information.