United Way 50 year donors make senior care kits

× Expand Photo courtesy of United Way. From left to right: United Way 50 year donors and Mountain Brook residents Nancy Smith, Carolyn Long, Augusta Forbes and Henrietta Emack.

Members of United Way of Central Alabama’s 50 Year Donor Affinity Group joined in a recent Day of Action sponsored by Hands On Birmingham. They assembled senior kits containing hygiene products, games and flashlights for low-income seniors who receive services through the Meals On Wheels home delivery program.

United Way has identified more than 150 donors and volunteers who have been sustainable contributors for 50 years or more.

“To give for 50 years shows an extreme amount of confidence and willingness to make a difference,” said Drew Langloh, President & CEO, United Way of Central Alabama.

United Way offers a variety of options for groups of like-minded people, inspiring each other, to support our work and make a difference. The 50-year donors enjoy their many years and ways they have enjoyed the United Way experience.

Hands On Birmingham, a United Way initiative, organized the event and connected people with organized and meaningful volunteer opportunities to help bring about positive social change in their communities.

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Through our partner agencies and community initiatives, we improve lives and community conditions by building and mobilizing resources.

- Submitted by United Way