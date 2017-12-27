Village Dermatology presents $4,800 donation for King’s Home

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Lackey. Representatives of King’s Home and Village Dermatology at the Nov. 20 check presentation, during which Village Dermatology provided a $4,800 check.

Village Dermatology recently presented King’s Home with a $4,800 donation.

King’s Home is a faith-based agency in Shelby County, that aims to serve youth, women and mothers with children who are at risk.

Mountain Brook’s Village Dermatology hosted a Botox and Bingo fundraiser Oct. 3, and patients raised money for the King’s Home adolescent girls home in Hayden. The funds, which were presented Nov. 20, will purchase new furniture for the home as well as new recreational activities for the girls.

– Submitted by Jennifer Lackey, King’s Home.