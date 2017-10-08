Village Garden Walk Block Party held on Canterbury Road

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Digging the music Attendees at the Village Garden Walk Block Party listen to a young rock band from Mason Music. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Shopping at the Block Party Owner Marguerite Ray (L) and Lee Sewell assist a customer at Marguerite’s Conceits on Canterbury Road. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Pull up a curb Anne Lary of Mountain Brook and her daughter, 21-mont-old Katherine, enjoying the Village Garden Walk and Block Party. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Rock n' roll Musicians perform at the Garden Walk Block Party × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Smiling faces Rupa Patel (L) & Karen Piazza (R) behind the counter at Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers on Canterbury Road. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A nice evening Attendees at the Garden Walk Block Party on Canterbury Road. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Good conversation at Block Party Jean Clayton (L), owner of Christine's on Canterbury, and Suzan Doidge of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Nothing like BBQ Jamison James enjoys some barbecue from Full Moon, which had a truck at the Village Garden Walk Block Party, with his son Jamison and daughter Mason. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Having a blast Sarah Vizard (L) and mother Rebecca Vizard (R) enjoying the Village Garden Walk and Block Party. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A pop-up Hosts and shoppers at a pop-up for House of Harris outside Patina. Prev Next

Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village was the setting for the annual Village Garden Walk and Block Party on a sunny, pleasant Friday afternoon, Oct. 6.

The street was closed to traffic for the event, now in its third year.

Attendees could stroll between retail shops, meet and chat with friends, enjoy live music — an energetic young punk-pop band from Mason Music — or eat barbecue from the Full Moon truck.

And the storefronts were decorated in floral designs for the entire weekend as a salute to another event nearby at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

“In homage to the Antiques at the Garden show... the merchants of Lane Parke and Mountain Brook present garden-inspired windows for your viewing pleasure,” said village co-vice president Avani Patel prior to the event.

“I love seeing the food trucks, seeing family and friends enjoying the outdoors and just having a fun night,” Patel said.

Mountain Brook Village also has its annual open house scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5-8 p.m., according to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

For more information or updates on events in the villages, go to welcometomountainbrook.com.