Village Garden Walk Block Party featuring floral displays, shopping opportunities

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Local shoppers talk near a floral display while visiting the 2016 Village Garden Walk. Canterbury Road will be closed Oct. 6 from 5-7 p.m. for the third Village Garden Walk and Block Party.

As a way to welcome the annual Antiques at the Gardens event, Mountain Brook Village merchants are coming together for the third Village Garden Walk and Block Party.

On Oct. 6 from 5-7 p.m., Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village will be closed to traffic and opened to families, shoppers, antique enthusiasts and residents to view storefronts decorated in floral designs for the weekend. The Garden Walk will be available throughout the weekend from Oct. 6-8.

Co-vice president for Mountain Brook Village Avani Patel said the event will include floral displays, live music, food and shopping opportunities.

“In homage to the Antiques at the Garden show taking place at the neighboring Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the merchants of Lane Parke and Mountain Brook present garden-inspired windows for your viewing pleasure,” she said.

The event will supply a fun evening for nearby residents as well as introduce Antiques at the Gardens attendees to local restaurants as well as local retailers’ new fall and winter lines, she said.

“It is never too early to start shopping for the holidays or even create your wish lists,” Patel said.

Food trucks will include Full Moon BBQ and City Bowls, and live music will be supplied by Mason Music.

“I love seeing the food trucks, seeing family and friends enjoying the outdoors and just having a fun night,” Patel said. “And, people can head to the Western Food and Wine Festival afterwards, also a great yearly event.”

To learn more about the Village Garden Walk and Block Party, search “Village Garden Walk Block Party” on Facebook.