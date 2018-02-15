Village2Village looking to surpass 1,000 runners

× Expand Photo courtesy of Village2Village Facebook. This year, runners in the V2V will follow a completely new route that finishes behind the Grand Bohemian Hotel.

After making some minor changes to last year’s Village2Village road race, Alex Morrow with Resolute Running said it was a huge success. He’s looking forward to the same outcome this year.

Scheduled for March 10, the 7.5K and 10K races begin at 7:30 a.m. and wind through the streets of Mountain Brook before finishing next to Lane Parke for an after party.

Molly Wallace with the chamber said they will be having the spirit competition again this year, during which homes along the course decorate their yards as a “cheer station.” The most spirited home last year was “May the Course be with You” and encouraged racers from their Star Wars themed yard.

Morrow also said the race will feature new shirts, finisher prizes and a couple of surprises on the course in addition to the return of an after party.

“The V2V after party is one of the best around,” Morrow said, adding that there will be live bands, a kids zone, mimosas, chocolate covered strawberries and food and beverages from local establishments. “We believe in rewarding our runners for their hard work, so we strive to throw an amazing post race event.”

Morrow said they had nearly 1,000 participants in 2017, and as of late January, they had already surpassed their registration goals. Now they’re aiming to break that barrier and have more than 1,000 runners.

Registration fees for the event are $50 through Feb. 28, and all proceeds benefit the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and all age group awards are Village Gold.

For more information or to register for the event, visit village2village10k.com.