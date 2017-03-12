Village2Village sets registration records

1 of 25
Erica Techo
The 2017 Village 2 Village 10K in Mountain Brook saw record numbers, with nearly 800 individuals signing up for the race.
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Runners drink mimosas following this year's Village 2 Village 10K. The 2017 Village 2 Village 10K in Mountain Brook saw record numbers, with nearly 800 individuals signing up for the race.
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
Erica Techo
This year's Village 2 Village 10K featured a new course and an after-run party in Lane Parke. The 2017 Village 2 Village 10K in Mountain Brook saw record numbers, with nearly 800 individuals signing up for the race.
Nearly 800 runners signed up to test out the new course for the Village2Village 10K. In previous years, runners immediately took on the hill in front of Lane Parke. This year, however, runners had a flat stretch at the start of the race. A shorter course was also available this year, opening up the race to a wider variety of participants, said race director Alex Morrow with Resolute Running.
The race, which took place on March 11, saw a record number of runners sign up for the race, around twice as many as signed up in 2016. While all registered racers did not show up the morning of the race, event organizers were happy to see interest in the race nearly double.
In addition to a new course, this year's Village2Village also had a post-race party in Lane Parke, including live music, mimosas, snacks and vendor booths from local businesses.