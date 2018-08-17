Vino to host doggie dining event

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Vino is hosting its seventh anniversary event, Pooches on the Patio, on Sept. 12 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

A restaurant in English Village is giving you a chance to take your dog out for a night on the town — and maybe give another dog a chance at having a home, too.

Vino, which serves refined Mediterranean and American cuisine, is hosting its seventh anniversary event, Pooches on the Patio, on Sept. 12 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and the GBHS will be on-site with dogs available for adoption. You won’t be able to take a dog home with you that night, but you can ask the GBHS to hold the pup for you and complete the adoption at their offices the following day.

Guests are also encouraged to bring their own dogs with them and enjoy the evening on Vino’s patio.

“We are very excited to once again invite our community, their pets and the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to celebrate our birthday with us,” said Vino owner Al Rabiee. “We really enjoy having our patio full of dogs, so partnering with the GBHS is an ideal match for us to give back to our city and community. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

A “pet portraits” area will be available for guests to take photos with their pets using props. Specially named drinks will also be available for the event: the “Pooch Potion,” a strawberry martini, and the “Meow Mule,” a Moscow mule.

A large cake will be cut for Vino’s birthday as the sun sets.

Vino is located at 1930 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook. For more information, visit vinobirmingham.com.