Walker achieves Eagle Scout rank with Troop 28

Hampton Walker earned the rank of Eagle Scout in December and was honored at a Court of Honor ceremony on Feb. 4 at Independent Presbyterian Church.

During his time with Troop 28, Walker earned 21 merit badges as well as the God and Country award. He held the positions of patrol quartermaster twice, chaplain’s aid, troop webmaster and instructor. He was also elected crew leader for the Sea Base Adventure Crew in the Bahamas.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Hampton held a book drive and built bookshelves to create four classroom libraries for the Children’s Fresh Air Farm in Bluff Park. The Farm’s Summer Learning Program serves approximately 80 children in grades 3-5 each year.

Walker is a junior at The Altamont School where he is a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, an Altamont ambassador, and on the cross country and track teams. He is an active member of Independent Presbyterian Church.

He is the son of Billy and Jenny Walker, brother of Connor Walker and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. William W Walker III, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Connor and Lydia Turnipseed.

-Submitted by Jenny Walker.