What's Cooking: Cranberry classic

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Vino’s cranberry bread pudding with caramel-bourbon sauce is a holiday dish that is sure to please all crowds.

It’s the holiday season, which can leave many rehashing a common cranberry quarrel: fresh and homemade sauce, or jelly from the can?

But with this recipe for Cranberry Bread Pudding from Vino, guests can spice up their tablescape with something new for before, during or after dinner.

For this twist on a classic Southern dish, restaurant owner Al Rabiee said the cranberry bread pudding pairs well with a port wine, affogato, which is an espresso desert with ice cream, or brandy.

Chef Becky Rabiee said while it is usually served warmed, the dish is also good cold, and could even be eaten for breakfast.

She said the recipe is relatively easy, except for the caramel bourbon sauce used to drizzle on the bread pudding. Bakers should also allow for ample time to make this recipe as it can take a couple hours.

BREAD PUDDING:

► 6 large eggs

► 1 quart cream

► 2 cups sugar

► 1 can jellied cranberries

► 1 can whole cranberry sauce

► ½ loaf of sandwich bread, torn into pieces

cranberry topping:

► 3/4-1 cup water

► 12 ounces of fresh cranberries

► 1 cup sugar

► ½ teaspoon orange zest

Caramel bourbon SAUCE:

► 1 pound butter

► 4 cups sugar

► 2 cups cream

► Pinch of salt and pepper

► Bourbon to taste

Steps:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, cream and sugar. Stir in the jellied cranberry and the whole cranberry sauce.

2. Pour the mixture over the bread pieces and bake at 350 degrees for two and a half hours. If using a smaller amount of ingredients or individual ramekins, reduce cooking time to about 1½ to 2 hours.

3. To prepare the topping, bring water and sugar to a boil to dissolve the sugar. Add cranberries and simmer for about 10-15 minutes until the berries burst.

4. Add more sugar, salt and pepper to taste if necessary. Add the zest.

5. Refrigerate.

6. To prepare the sauce, caramelize the butter and sugar. Turn off the heat.

7. Add the cream and turn the heat back on. Simmer until the sauce bubbles, mixing in bourbon to taste.