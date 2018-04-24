What's Cooking: Help the kids treat mom to breakfast this Mother’s Day

× 1 of 5 Expand Sarah Finnegan After cracking the egg into a bowl, gently pour into the cut-out hole of the toast and lightly season with salt and pepper. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. When flipping the toast, make sure you have parental supervision. × 3 of 5 Expand Sarah Finnegan Layer yogurt, granola and berries in a clear glass. Drizzle berries with honey if desired. × 4 of 5 Expand Sarah Finnegan Layer yogurt, granola and berries in a clear glass. Drizzle berries with honey if desired. × 5 of 5 Expand Sarah Finnegan Egg in a hole with yogurt parfait. Prev Next

This Mother’s Day, many mothers and grandmothers will be treated to breakfast or lunch at a nice restaurant.

But for those looking to pamper mom at home and perhaps teach their children a little about working in the kitchen on Sunday, May 13, serving up a homemade breakfast, whether in bed or at the kitchen table, is another great option.

A traditional Eggs Benedict would be a special way to treat mom this year, but may not be the most kid-friendly option. Instead, consider an “egg-in-a-hole” or “gasthaus egg,” which pairs a humble piece of toast and a fried egg in a clever and fun way.

Egg-in-a-hole is one of the oldest brunch recipes, with the first published version appearing in the 1890s. Basically, cut a hole in a piece of bread before toasting in a pan, and pour in the egg to be cooked in the open space.

For a sweet addition to a Mother’s Day breakfast, try a simple yogurt parfait. Layers of vanilla Greek yogurt pair well with store-bought granola and fresh fruit, or can be “gussied up” with a mixed-berry compote.