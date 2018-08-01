Young author donates proceeds from book series for art supplies at Children’s of Alabama

× 1 of 2 Expand Denise McGill Callie’s generous donation will be used by the Child Life Department at Children’s of Alabama to purchase art supplies for patients. Child Life Specialists, pictured here with Callie, are professionally trained in understanding and meeting the unique needs of children and teens in the healthcare environment. × 2 of 2 Expand Denise McGill Callie Chapman is the eight-year-old author of “Glitter the Unicorn,” “Glitter the Unicorn Goes to the Beach” and “Glitter the Unicorn Goes to the Moon.” Prev Next

Callie Chapman is the 8 year-old author of “Glitter the Unicorn,” “Glitter the Unicorn Goes to the Beach” and “Glitter the Unicorn Goes to the Moon.”

Callie donated proceeds from her book sales to Children’s of Alabama. She presented a check for $6,500 to the hospital on July 17. She presented the hospital with a $3,500 check in 2017, bringing her total donation to $10,000. Children’s will use Callie’s donation to purchase art supplies for patients.

Callie is a resident of Mountain Brook and is entering fourth grade at Crestline Elementary.

“Callie is a talented author with a big heart,” said Kelly Baker, coordinator of community engagement at Children’s of Alabama. “Her generous donation will provide hours of fun for our patients who use art supplies for therapeutic activities. Each week, we use approximately 4,000 crayons and 75 art canvases. Callie’s donation will bring smiles to the faces of many of our patients.”

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama, 45 other states and six foreign countries last year, representing more than 677,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 2 million square feet, Children’s is the third largest pediatric medical facility in the U.S. More information is available at childrensal.org.

