YWCA Central Alabama KIDS Korner Luncheon raises funds for children of homeless families

YWCA Central Alabama hosted its 10th annual KIDS Korner Luncheon on Feb. 16 at the BJCC East Ballroom. The event raised more than $175,000 to support the YWCA’s KIDS (Kids in Distress) Korner child development program for children of homeless families.

The luncheon, a project of the YWCA’s Junior Board and co-chaired by Anne Lary and Taylor Cooper, reached a significant milestone this year. Midway through the luncheon, YW CEO Yolanda Sullivan announced that the event had raised more than $1 million in 10 short years.

KIDS Korner is nationally accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, a distinction only 6 percent of centers in the country have earned.

“At the YW, we believe in providing those with the least the very best start in life,” said Rikki Ross, director of child development services for the YWCA. “Many of our children come to us with adult-sized worries, so our staff is trained to meet their very specific needs.”

– Submitted by Scottie Vickery.