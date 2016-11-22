Zoo animals in for special treats

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo. A red fox seems to smile after receiving its enrichment gift at the Birmingham Zoo.

Animals might not personally celebrate the holidays, but they know when they’re getting something special.

The Birmingham Zoo will be giving some of the animals in its exhibits Christmas presents this December in honor of the holidays.

The presents, which contain special enrichments, are typically given throughout October and November as well, but are themed and wrapped for their presentation on Dec. 17.

“As part of the animals’ diets, they receive enrichments each day,” said Kiki Nolen-Schmidt, marketing coordinator for the zoo. “The animals receive [them] as part of their diets to keep them mentally and physically fit.”

The special enrichments often include pumpkins or gourds during this time of year, but can vary depending on the animal and their diet.

“For example, the lions may receive meat or a bone,” Nolen-Schmidt said. Some animals may even get presents that are scent-based.

Because getting a wrapped present in their enclosure is unusual, the animals tend to have mixed reactions that can make for an entertaining day for visitors and zoo keepers alike.

“Guests enjoy watching the animals open their presents,” Nolen-Schmidt said. “Each animal has a different reaction to their enrichment, so it is always exciting for guests to watch.”

For more information on the animals’ gifts, go to birminghamzoo.com or follow them on social media.