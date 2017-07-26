Zoo begins hosting Special Saturdays

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. In 2015, the Birmingham Zoo added sensory-friendly amenities to its services. This fall, they will add Special Saturdays to reach zoogoers with disabilities.

This summer, the Birmingham Zoo introduced a new event to its calendar: Special Saturdays.

“This program was started to reach an underserved audience [middle and high school students with disabilities] and provide them with a fun, engaging and educational experience at the Birmingham Zoo,” said Carrie Brooks, on-site programs coordinator with the zoo. “These classes are a fun opportunity for participants who might not normally come to the zoo.”

During each class, guests are introduced to different animal topics, where they learn about the animal, participate in activities and visit animals in the zoo. In some cases, Brooks said they may even have the opportunity to see the animal in the classroom. Since the start of the program, she said classes have focused on giraffes, monkeys and reptiles.

In addition to visiting different animals, Brooks said participants will be able to take part in different activities related to the animals. “The age demographic and needs of the group will be assessed to provide participants with a program that best meets their needs,” she said. “Activities, which can encompass varying degrees of abilities, are included in the class so all students can participate.”

Special Saturdays are free to all attendees, and are scheduled for Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The program offers an opportunity to learn about and enjoy the zoo in a small group setting, where participants can be engaged with hands-on activities and meet new friends,” Brooks said.

For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/events.