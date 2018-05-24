Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Bar-B-Que to offer ‘fun summer night’ for all ages

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo. Attendees in June 2017 at the annual family-friendly fundraiser at Birmingham Zoo — Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Bar-B-Que.

Craft beer lovers will find a haven at the fourth annual Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Bar-B-Que fundraiser at the Birmingham Zoo on Saturday, June 16, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Nearly 20 Southeastern craft brewers will offer samples, including TrimTab Brewing, Cahaba Brewing Company and Ghost Train Brewing Company of Birmingham, according to Kiki Nolen-Schmidt, marketing coordinator for the zoo.

Alabama brewers on hand will also include Yellowhammer Brewing from Huntsville and Back Forty Beer Company from Gadsden. There will be beer makers from Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri and Utah, too.

The event, which raises money to care for the zoo’s resident animals, will also feature wines and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as dinner from Full Moon Bar-B-Que. The evening includes animal greetings, train and carousel rides and kids activities.

“The whole family can have a fun and relaxing summer night,” Nolen-Schmidt said.

Attendees will be able to meet and learn more about a variety of birds, reptiles and mammals from trained staff. Kids activities will include games, face painting, sand art and a special “tasting” tent for kids beverages.

Party band Union Road Band will play 1990s alternative music, 1980s rock and country.

Tickets for adults — 21 and older —are $35. Children's tickets and tickets for designated drivers are $20.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for early event admission, premium parking and drinks.

Adult VIP tickets are $75, children’s VIP tickets are $50 and designated drivers VIP tickets are $50. All children ages 3 and younger at the event are admitted free.

For tickets or more information, go tobirminghamzoo.com/events.