Zoo hosting race, Wine Fest in May

For the first two weekends in May, The Birmingham Zoo will see people of all ages gather amongst the animals for two events: the annual zoo run and the Magic City Wine Fest.

The zoo run, which this year is named the Run for Future Rangers, will take place on May 5 from 7:30-10 a.m. Racers will start in the parking lot before running around the zoo and surrounding areas and finishing at the Henley Park and Event Lawn. The 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. and the kids’ races begin at 8 a.m.

Animal care professional Celeste Hicks said proceeds will benefit the Global Conservation Corps, an organization that works to improve conservation in Africa through the Zululand Rhino Orphanage and helps sponsor the future ranger program.

The following Saturday, on May 12, iHeart Radio is hosting the Magic City Wine Festival at Henley Park and Event Lawn. From 5:30-8:30 p.m., guests will be able to tour the beers and wines of the world specific to certain regions. Restaurants will also have food available for purchase. This is a rain or shine event.

Registration for the Run for Future Rangers is $15 for the kids’ runs and $35 for the 5K.

Tickets for the Magic City Wine Fest begin at $20 and a portion of the ticket sales will go to the zoo. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/events.