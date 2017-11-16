Zoo hosting tree recycling service after Christmas

× Expand Photo courtesy of BigStock. Undecorated trees can be dropped off to be recycled at the Birmingham Zoo from Dec. 27-Jan. 8.

Instead of tossing your old Christmas trees to the curb this year, take a moment to give them another breath of life.

Leadership Mountain Brook, the Board of Landscape Design and the Birmingham Zoo have joined together to help local residents recycle — or upcycle — their trees at the zoo.

Patton Browning, a student in Leadership Mountain Brook, said the zoo and other areas will be able to use the trees in fish habitats and classmate Maddie Usdan said the zoo will again be using the trees for mulch.

Dates for this year’s tree drop off at the zoo are from Dec. 27-Jan. 8 during normal business hours, and all trees should arrive completely bare to aid with the recycling process. There is no cost to recycle the trees.

Usdan said too that the event has grown over the years and nearby residents — not just those who live in Mountain Brook — are encouraged to bring their trees as well.

Browning and classmate Mary Kate Hughes said this recycling event is a way for residents to maintain the beauty of the city of Mountain Brook while supporting the city’s role as a Tree City.

“I think we’re all very appreciative of the fact that Mountain Brook is Tree City, USA,” Hughes said.

They are hoping for a high turnout rate and a greater number of trees making it to the zoo instead of the city’s sidewalks.