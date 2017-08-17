Zoo opening event lawn, hosting annual gala

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lynsey Weatherspoon. The Birmingham Zoo will be hosting its 17th annual Zoo Gala on Sept. 15, shortly after opening their new Henley Park Event Lawn on Sept. 7.

After much planning, the Birmingham Zoo will be opening its event lawn, Henley Park, on Sept. 7.

The venue features over 32,000 square feet of natural landscaping and can hold 2,500 guests at a given time for events such as weddings, festivals, corporate dinners and banquets. Lindsey Renfro, special events manager at the zoo, said catering options range from barbecue to elegant meals are available for selection.

Currently, the zoo is offering special pricing for the grand opening and the following year, ranging from $2,500 to $3,500 per event depending on the number of people.

The zoo will also be hosting their annual 17th annual , with this year’s theme “Mambo with the Macaws,” on Sept. 15 from 7-11 p.m.

Renfro said they typically host around 500 gusts, and this year they will be treated to music by Atlanta Steel Pan and Island Music Trio and The Main Attraction, Caribbean cuisine by Kathy G & Company and performances by Luminaries Entertainment Flame Throwers in an island-party atmosphere.

The online auction for the event will open on Sept. 8 and tickets, which are already on sale, are $200 each for zoo members or $250 each for non-members. Proceeds will benefit the zoo’s mission of “inspiring Passion for the Natural World,” it’s operational efforts, educational programs and conservation research.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/zoogala-2017.